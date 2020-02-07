Oppenheimer Weighs in on Charter Communications Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charter Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q2 2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $14.43 EPS.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHTR. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target (up from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.14.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $526.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $499.54 and its 200 day moving average is $448.44. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $335.22 and a twelve month high of $537.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Charter Communications by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

