General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of General Electric in a research note issued on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GE. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

NYSE:GE opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 219,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 209,344 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in General Electric by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,834,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after buying an additional 143,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 165,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

