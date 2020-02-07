Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $12.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $12.52. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $13.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $13.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $13.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $53.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $61.27 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,517.30.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,475.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,500.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,414.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,285.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,014.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,710,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,588,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

