Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hess in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hess’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Hess alerts:

HES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners set a $80.00 price target on Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

Shares of HES stock opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. Hess has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.25.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,357,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,488,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $901,185,000 after purchasing an additional 645,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 278,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 109,965 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.