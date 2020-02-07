Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shopify (SHOP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) recently:

  • 1/28/2020 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/26/2020 – Shopify had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $420.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/22/2020 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $330.00 to $390.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/22/2020 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Pi Financial to a “hold” rating.
  • 1/22/2020 – Shopify had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $525.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/22/2020 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $495.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shopify is benefiting from robust performance of platforms such as Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital. The company is benefiting from a diversified expanding merchant base. Notably, shares of Shopify have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company continues to launch merchant-friendly applications to meet requirements of a dynamic retail environment, which in turn will bolster merchant base. Further, international expansion efforts and innovative expansion of services augurs well. 6 River Systems buyout is expected to boost growth of Shopify’s fulfillment network. However, increasing investments on product development and platform are likely to limit margin expansion.”
  • 1/21/2020 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $385.00 to $485.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/21/2020 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from to .
  • 1/15/2020 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/13/2020 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $370.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/9/2020 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/3/2020 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $400.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $472.98 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $495.00. The company has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $434.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Shopify by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

