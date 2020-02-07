Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Lockheed Martin in a report issued on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $5.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.32.

LMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.67.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $438.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $414.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.25. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $292.53 and a 1 year high of $439.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $471,045,000 after acquiring an additional 33,895 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,047,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,743,000 after acquiring an additional 43,556 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,439,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,927,000 after acquiring an additional 56,146 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total value of $2,831,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,612 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

