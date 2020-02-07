William Blair Comments on Alphabet Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the information services provider will earn $12.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $12.52. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $13.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $13.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $13.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $53.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $61.27 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price target (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,585.65.

GOOG opened at $1,476.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,414.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,285.09. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $998.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,883,044,000 after buying an additional 44,705 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,993,000 after buying an additional 131,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,243,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,663,044,000 after buying an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,658,719 shares of company stock worth $301,386,810. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.