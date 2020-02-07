Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s FY2020 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $59.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.17.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 148,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

