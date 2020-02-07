Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cummins (CMI)

Cummins (NYSE: CMI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/6/2020 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $162.00.

2/6/2020 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2020 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $214.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Cummins is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Cummins is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

1/9/2020 – Cummins is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2020 – Cummins was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/20/2019 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Cummins was given a new $162.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $165.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.40. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Cummins Inc alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.