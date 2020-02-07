Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cummins (CMI)

Cummins (NYSE: CMI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/6/2020 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $162.00.
- 2/6/2020 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/5/2020 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $214.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2020 – Cummins is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/5/2020 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2020 – Cummins is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2020 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.
- 1/9/2020 – Cummins is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2020 – Cummins was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/20/2019 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2019 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2019 – Cummins was given a new $162.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Shares of CMI stock opened at $165.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.40. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
