Autoliv (ALV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Autoliv (NYSE: ALV):

2/6/2020 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/30/2020 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $88.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $85.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

1/24/2020 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2020 – Autoliv had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2019 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $71.00.

12/12/2019 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2019 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE:ALV opened at $76.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average is $77.91. Autoliv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter worth $204,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

