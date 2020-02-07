Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alphabet Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $12.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $11.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $13.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $14.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $14.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $54.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $14.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $15.90 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $16.07 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,517.30.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,475.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,414.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,285.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1,014.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,500.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.