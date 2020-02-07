Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Sidoti cut their price target on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Albany International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,076,000 after acquiring an additional 340,272 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Albany International by 36.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 22.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Albany International by 84.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.70. Albany International has a 12 month low of $68.31 and a 12 month high of $92.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.