$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. W&T Offshore reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,816,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after purchasing an additional 864,087 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,278,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 772,282 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,297,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 587.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 528,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 451,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,253,000 after purchasing an additional 394,943 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $594.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.94. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

