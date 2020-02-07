Head-To-Head Review: Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) & Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Chinanet Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications N/A N/A N/A Chinanet Online -6.23% -41.73% -18.53%

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Chinanet Online’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chinanet Online $57.15 million 0.43 -$14.02 million N/A N/A

Zoom Video Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chinanet Online.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Chinanet Online shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Chinanet Online shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Zoom Video Communications and Chinanet Online, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 2 14 6 0 2.18 Chinanet Online 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus target price of $81.26, indicating a potential downside of 6.88%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Chinanet Online.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Chinanet Online on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Chinanet Online

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet advertising portals, including 28.com; and liansuo.com. It also produces and distributes television shows comprising advertisements. The company serves customers in the food and beverage, women accessories, footwear, apparel and garments, home goods and construction materials, environmental protection equipment, cosmetic and health care, education network, and other industries. ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

