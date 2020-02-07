Financial Analysis: HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) vs. Pico (OTCMKTS:PICO)

HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) and Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get HANG LUNG PROPE/S alerts:

0.4% of HANG LUNG PROPE/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Pico shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Pico shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pico has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HANG LUNG PROPE/S and Pico, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HANG LUNG PROPE/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Pico 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HANG LUNG PROPE/S and Pico’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HANG LUNG PROPE/S $1.20 billion 8.30 $1.03 billion N/A N/A Pico $13.05 million 16.11 -$3.33 million N/A N/A

HANG LUNG PROPE/S has higher revenue and earnings than Pico.

Profitability

This table compares HANG LUNG PROPE/S and Pico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HANG LUNG PROPE/S N/A N/A N/A Pico 31.37% 3.88% 3.82%

Summary

Pico beats HANG LUNG PROPE/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HANG LUNG PROPE/S

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes retail, office, residential, serviced apartment, and car park properties. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car park and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

About Pico

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for HANG LUNG PROPE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HANG LUNG PROPE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.