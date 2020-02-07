Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. Orion Group posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Orion Group.

ORN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

ORN stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.08. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Orion Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Orion Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

