Head to Head Review: Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) and Portman Ridge Finance (NYSE:PTMN)

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) and Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Arlington Asset Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.6%. Portman Ridge Finance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Arlington Asset Investment pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Portman Ridge Finance pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arlington Asset Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Arlington Asset Investment has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portman Ridge Finance has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arlington Asset Investment and Portman Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arlington Asset Investment -30.19% 14.08% 0.95% Portman Ridge Finance -108.42% 2.08% 1.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arlington Asset Investment and Portman Ridge Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arlington Asset Investment $130.95 million 1.62 -$91.79 million $2.06 2.81 Portman Ridge Finance $27.09 million 3.21 -$9.57 million $0.27 8.63

Portman Ridge Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arlington Asset Investment. Arlington Asset Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portman Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Arlington Asset Investment and Portman Ridge Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arlington Asset Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50 Portman Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arlington Asset Investment currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.21%. Given Arlington Asset Investment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arlington Asset Investment is more favorable than Portman Ridge Finance.

Summary

Arlington Asset Investment beats Portman Ridge Finance on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare. The company was founded on August 8, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

