Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) and GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Financial Contrast

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) and GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Minco Capital alerts:

This table compares Minco Capital and GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A -1.55% -1.53% GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) N/A N/A N/A

0.2% of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Minco Capital has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Minco Capital and GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) 1 2 1 0 2.00

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has a consensus target price of $27.58, suggesting a potential downside of 18.02%. Given GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) is more favorable than Minco Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Minco Capital and GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A N/A -$4.94 million N/A N/A GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) $11.67 billion 4.56 $3.09 billion N/A N/A

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital.

Summary

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) beats Minco Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Minco Capital Company Profile

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. It invests in privately and publicly traded companies. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It prospects, explores for, extracts, refines, and processes minerals; and produces, markets, and sells base and precious metals. The company's products include nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulfur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in property and equipment rental, gas extraction and transportation, electricity production and distribution, construction, repairs, spare parts production, geological works, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. The company was formerly known as Open Joint Stock Company ‘Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel' and changed its name to Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel in May 2015. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for Minco Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minco Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.