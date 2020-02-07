FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for President Energy (LON:PPC)

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of President Energy (LON:PPC) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of President Energy in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of PPC opened at GBX 3.85 ($0.05) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.57. President Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 9.33 ($0.12). The firm has a market cap of $46.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

