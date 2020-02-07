FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for President Energy (LON:PPC)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of President Energy (LON:PPC) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of President Energy in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of PPC opened at GBX 3.85 ($0.05) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.57. President Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 9.33 ($0.12). The firm has a market cap of $46.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31.

President Energy Company Profile

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for President Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for President Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Reviewing Tower Semiconductor and Power Integrations
Reviewing Tower Semiconductor and Power Integrations
Head to Head Review: Arlington Asset Investment and Portman Ridge Finance
Head to Head Review: Arlington Asset Investment and Portman Ridge Finance
Minco Capital and GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO Financial Contrast
Minco Capital and GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO Financial Contrast
Reviewing Columbia Financial & Its Competitors
Reviewing Columbia Financial & Its Competitors
Head-To-Head Survey: Ocugen vs. Establishment Labs
Head-To-Head Survey: Ocugen vs. Establishment Labs
FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for President Energy
FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for President Energy


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report