Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Graphic Packaging reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPK. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,593,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

