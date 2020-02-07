Analysts Expect ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.96 million during the quarter. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other ReneSola news, major shareholder Shah Capital Management bought 30,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $43,181.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of ReneSola as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ReneSola stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 million, a P/E ratio of 138.00 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

