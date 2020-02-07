Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Nucor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS.

NUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

NYSE NUE opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $62.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Nucor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

