Methanex Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Methanex from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 154.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 10,530.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 9,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

