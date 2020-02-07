KeyCorp Comments on Saia Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saia in a research note issued on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Saia’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAIA. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Saia from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens downgraded Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average of $90.19. Saia has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $107.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Saia’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 578.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Saia in the third quarter worth $121,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Saia in the third quarter worth $142,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Saia in the third quarter worth $205,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

