KeyCorp Comments on Saia Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saia in a research note issued on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Saia’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAIA. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Saia from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens downgraded Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average of $90.19. Saia has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $107.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Saia’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 578.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Saia in the third quarter worth $121,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Saia in the third quarter worth $142,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Saia in the third quarter worth $205,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Earnings History and Estimates for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

KeyCorp Comments on Saia Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
KeyCorp Comments on Saia Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Capital Power Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts
Capital Power Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts
Analysts Set Expectations for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp Lowered by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp Lowered by Analyst
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Methanex Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Methanex Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Brokers Set Expectations for Sherwin-Williams Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for Sherwin-Williams Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report