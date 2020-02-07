Capital Power Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Power in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPX. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.13.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$36.86 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$29.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.79.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 18,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.10, for a total value of C$600,199.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,896 shares in the company, valued at C$510,283.85.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

