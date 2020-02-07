Analysts Set Expectations for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.52.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

