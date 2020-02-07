Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ON. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.50) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

ON stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,827,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,476,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,983,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,209,000 after acquiring an additional 547,060 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,550,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,184,000 after acquiring an additional 470,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,436,000 after acquiring an additional 411,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $271,141.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Taner Ozcelik sold 141,739 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,543,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,914 shares of company stock worth $4,885,471 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

