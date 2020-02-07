Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$869.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$807.30 million.

MX opened at C$45.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.37. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 45.36. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$40.11 and a 1 year high of C$83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In other news, insider M&G Investment Management Limited acquired 9,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$51.21 per share, with a total value of C$492,260.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 668,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,236,620.45. Also, Director Margaret Reese Walker acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$42.89 per share, with a total value of C$343,094.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$407,424.60. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 49,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,995.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.60%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.