Brokers Set Expectations for Sherwin-Williams Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a report issued on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q2 2020 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $6.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $23.10 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Edward Jones lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.52.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $581.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.76. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $410.35 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

