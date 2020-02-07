Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for United Rentals, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.95 EPS.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.85 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

NYSE:URI opened at $152.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.74. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $101.90 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 424,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,747,000 after purchasing an additional 88,171 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,392,000 after purchasing an additional 65,288 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

