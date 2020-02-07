Research Analysts Set Expectations for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.25 EPS.

AMG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.17.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $83.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $115.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.18.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.00%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $223,700.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,439.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $287,820.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

