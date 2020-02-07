Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $111.56, but opened at $106.78. Yum! Brands shares last traded at $103.74, with a volume of 3,271,593 shares traded.

The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Cowen cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cfra cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.39.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,607.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,601,000 after purchasing an additional 525,988 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 699.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (NYSE:YUM)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.