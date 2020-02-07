Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Allegheny Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.10.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.24. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 320,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

