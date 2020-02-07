Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $15.53. Two Harbors Investment shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 4,512,608 shares traded.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 27.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.22%.

TWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,262 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $79,719.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $116,756.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,441.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,342,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,223,000 after purchasing an additional 250,746 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,121,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,852,000 after purchasing an additional 259,914 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,076,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 214,638 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 881,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth about $10,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.65.

About Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

