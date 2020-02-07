e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.66, but opened at $17.34. e.l.f. Beauty shares last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 2,766,533 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $56,086,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 17,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $283,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,669,599 shares of company stock valued at $57,851,559 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $8,733,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 192.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 651,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 428,277 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth $5,814,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $4,436,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth $3,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.00 million, a P/E ratio of 631.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.29.

About e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

