Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Trading Down 15.5% Following Weak Earnings

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s stock price traded down 15.5% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.50, 8,564,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 369% from the average session volume of 1,827,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $980.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 221.38% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,273.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

