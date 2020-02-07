McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Price Up 7.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $3.80 to $4.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. McEwen Mining traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23, approximately 3,644,749 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,948,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 466,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,959,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 82,979 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $424.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of -0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52.

About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

