AstraZeneca Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,545 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,008% compared to the average volume of 320 put options.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average is $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $127.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $51.55.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Swann began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.