Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BNS. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $55.66 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.684 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 475,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 558,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,737,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 212.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 271.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.