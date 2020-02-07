GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Down 9.2% After Earnings Miss

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) dropped 9.2% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.96, approximately 14,693,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 5,174,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.09). GoPro had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.45.

In other news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $28,725.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,447.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $65,423.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $136,948. Insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth $4,926,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth $4,517,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 776,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after purchasing an additional 389,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,876,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,386,000 after purchasing an additional 383,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $646.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for United Rentals, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for United Rentals, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Yum! Brands Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss
Yum! Brands Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Issued By KeyCorp
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Issued By KeyCorp
Two Harbors Investment Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss
Two Harbors Investment Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss
e.l.f. Beauty Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings
e.l.f. Beauty Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report