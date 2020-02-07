GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Down 9.2% After Earnings Miss

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) dropped 9.2% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.96, approximately 14,693,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 5,174,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.09). GoPro had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.45.

In other news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $28,725.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,447.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $65,423.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $136,948. Insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth $4,926,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth $4,517,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 776,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after purchasing an additional 389,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,876,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,386,000 after purchasing an additional 383,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $646.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

