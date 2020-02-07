Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Issued By DA Davidson

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CB Financial Services in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ FY2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

CBFV has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $159.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49.

In related news, Director John J. Lacarte purchased 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $32,153.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 213,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 23,056 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

