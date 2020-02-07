Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Stock Price Up 5.1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $213.45 and last traded at $211.53, approximately 4,048,209 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 1,936,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.32.

The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.95.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,339,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 357,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.26.

About Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

