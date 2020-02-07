Analysts Issue Forecasts for Atlantica Yield PLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada expects that the utilities provider will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Yield’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.24). Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $293.37 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AY. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Yield has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of AY opened at $29.06 on Thursday. Atlantica Yield has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -161.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the first quarter valued at $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Atlantica Yield by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Atlantica Yield by 115.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 41,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 15.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

