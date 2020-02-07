The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Up 8.9% on Strong Earnings

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $53.10 and last traded at $52.16, 619,091 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 164% from the average session volume of 234,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.90.

The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

In related news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $46,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 342,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after buying an additional 68,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,279,000 after buying an additional 33,567 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87.

About The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

