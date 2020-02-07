Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Down 6.7% After Earnings Miss

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)’s share price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $40.41 and last traded at $41.86, approximately 878,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 326,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million.

CSII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,720 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 40,379 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,332,000 after buying an additional 22,892 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,097 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -418.56 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.45.

About Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

