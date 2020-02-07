Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Lowered by Analyst

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

CHKP has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 14th. First Analysis cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.71.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $117.53 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $105.13 and a one year high of $132.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 447,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

