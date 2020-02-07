Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Issued By Desjardins

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.27. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CM. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

NYSE:CM opened at $82.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,141,000 after buying an additional 20,977 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 129,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 44,747 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,563,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,666,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,520,000 after buying an additional 99,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.0908 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

