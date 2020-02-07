Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $3.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.97. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $980.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2020 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $19.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $25.14 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 6.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $868.00 price target (up from $830.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $862.61.

NYSE CMG opened at $857.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $858.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $817.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $566.68 and a 12 month high of $893.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after acquiring an additional 121,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $931,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 443,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 114,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 111,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.