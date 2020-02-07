Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Centene Corp Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Centene in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.97.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $64.35 on Thursday. Centene has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $68.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,368,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,976,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,620. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Centene by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 549,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

