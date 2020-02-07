Avast (LON:AVST) Price Target Cut to GBX 480

Avast (LON:AVST) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Avast from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Avast in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a sell rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Avast from GBX 453 ($5.96) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Avast from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avast has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 500.88 ($6.59).

Get Avast alerts:

LON AVST opened at GBX 457.80 ($6.02) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 482.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 412.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84. Avast has a 1-year low of GBX 277.20 ($3.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 550 ($7.23).

In other news, insider Ulf Claesson sold 500,000 shares of Avast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.71), for a total value of £2,170,000 ($2,854,511.97). Also, insider Warren Finegold sold 284,258 shares of Avast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.84), for a total transaction of £1,262,105.52 ($1,660,228.26).

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.